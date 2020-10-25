 Minnesota Gophers Football - Minnesota versus Maryland point spread
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 16:36:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Minnesota vs. Maryland point spread

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
On Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas released their point spreads for the upcoming college football weekend and as expected, Minnesota is a heavy favorite heading into their matchup with the Maryland Terrapins on Friday night.

According to VegasInsider.com, the Gophers are currently a 19 point favorite over the Terrapins.

Ko Kieft scores a touchdown for Minnesota on Saturday night (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
This past weekend, the Golden Gophers lost their season opener at home against the Michigan Wolverines 49-24. While Maryland dropped their opener at Northwestern, 43-3.

Friday night's matchup will be the sixth game every between the two programs, with Maryland leading the all-time series 3-2. The last time they met was last season, with Minnesota winning a lopsided affair 52-10 last season at TCF Bank Stadium.

Kickoff for Friday night's game is set for 6:30 p.m. (CST) in College Park, Maryland. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

{{ article.author_name }}