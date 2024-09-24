Minnesota vs Michigan: A first look at the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs against USC linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be looking to bounce bakc from a dissapointing 31-14 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Michigan Wolverines with the Little Brown Jug on the line. Below, Gophers Nation takes a first look at the Michigan Wolverines ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

GAME/BROADCAST DETAILS Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium Time: 11:30 a.m. CT Television: Fox Odds: Michigan opened as a 12.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

WOLVERINES COMING OFF BIG VICTORY OVER USC

The Wolverines are coming off a 27-24 win over the USC Trojans this past Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Prior to the game, the Wolverines were 4.5-point underdogs to the Trojans after underperforming through the first three weeks of the season. However, against the Trojans, Sherrone Moore showed that they're still a very good football team and among the best in the Big Ten.



FIFTH YEAR RUNNING BACK KALEL MULLINGS OFF TO FAST START

Coming into the season it was expected that Donovan Edwards, one CFB 25's cover athlete, was going to be the star of the show for the Wolverines. That has not been the case through four weeks. While Edwards has been solid totaling 224 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries, Mullings has been fantastic. So far this season, Mullings has totaled 53 carries for 429 yards and four touchdowns. The fifth-year senior has had a tremendous last two weeks combining for 32 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns.



Michigan has dominated unranked opponents since 2021

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Michigan Wolverines have a record of 43-4. All four of those losses have come to top-10 teams. Against unranked opponents, the Wolverines are 32-0, their last loss to an unranked team came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, a 27-17 loss to Penn State to end their season.



