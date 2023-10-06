The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to upset the country's No. 2 team on Saturday night in the Michigan Wolverines. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, October 7, 6:30 p.m. Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50, 805 | Minneapolis, MN TV: NBC| Noah Engle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (reporter) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 137/195/SiriusXM

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) - Career Record: 77-51 - Record at Minnesota: 47-29 - Record against Michigan: 0-2 - Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019) Northwestern- Jim Harbaugh (9th year at Michigan; 16th overall) - Career Record: 134-52 - Record at Michigan: 76-25 - Record against Minnesota: 3-0 - Career accolades: 2x Big Ten champion, 3 Big Ten East Division, Big Ten Coach of the Year, Woody Hayes Trophy

Series History - Michigan leads 76-25-3

Michigan for much of this rivalry matchup has dominated the series with the Golden Gophers winning just there matchups since 1978.

LAST 10 MATCHUPS DATE LOCATION MINNESOTA Michigan 10/24/2020 Minneapolis, MN 24 49 11/4/2017 Ann Arbor, MI 10 33 10/31/2015 Minneapolis, MN 26 29 9/27/2014 Ann Arbor, MI 30 14 10/5/2013 Ann Arbor, MI 13 42 11/3/2012 Minneapolis, MN 13 35 10/1/2011 Ann Arbor, MI 0 58 11/8/2008 Minneapolis, MN 6 29 10/27/2007 Ann Arbor, MI 10 34

Betting

Michigan is a heavy favorite for Saturday night's game as they enter Friday night as a 16.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.

Weather