Minnesota vs. Michigan: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to upset the country's No. 2 team on Saturday night in the Michigan Wolverines. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, October 7, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50, 805 | Minneapolis, MN
TV: NBC| Noah Engle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 137/195/SiriusXM
Coaching matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)
- Career Record: 77-51
- Record at Minnesota: 47-29
- Record against Michigan: 0-2
- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Northwestern- Jim Harbaugh (9th year at Michigan; 16th overall)
- Career Record: 134-52
- Record at Michigan: 76-25
- Record against Minnesota: 3-0
- Career accolades: 2x Big Ten champion, 3 Big Ten East Division, Big Ten Coach of the Year, Woody Hayes Trophy
Series History - Michigan leads 76-25-3
Michigan for much of this rivalry matchup has dominated the series with the Golden Gophers winning just there matchups since 1978.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|MINNESOTA
|Michigan
|
10/24/2020
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
24
|
49
|
11/4/2017
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
10
|
33
|
10/31/2015
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
26
|
29
|
9/27/2014
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
30
|
14
|
10/5/2013
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
13
|
42
|
11/3/2012
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
13
|
35
|
10/1/2011
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
0
|
58
|
11/8/2008
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
6
|
29
|
10/27/2007
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
10
|
34
Betting
Michigan is a heavy favorite for Saturday night's game as they enter Friday night as a 16.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.
Weather
According to Accuweather, it should be quality weather on Saturday but will be on the cooler side. The high for Saturday is 53 with a low of 43. Be sure to bring a sweatshirt or jacket for tomorrow night.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.