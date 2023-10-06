News More News
Minnesota vs. Michigan: How to watch, betting lines, and more

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports (© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to upset the country's No. 2 team on Saturday night in the Michigan Wolverines. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, October 7, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50, 805 | Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC| Noah Engle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (reporter)

Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)

SiriusXM: 137/195/SiriusXM

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)

- Career Record: 77-51

- Record at Minnesota: 47-29

- Record against Michigan: 0-2

- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)

Northwestern- Jim Harbaugh (9th year at Michigan; 16th overall)

- Career Record: 134-52

- Record at Michigan: 76-25

- Record against Minnesota: 3-0

- Career accolades: 2x Big Ten champion, 3 Big Ten East Division, Big Ten Coach of the Year, Woody Hayes Trophy

Series History - Michigan leads 76-25-3

Michigan for much of this rivalry matchup has dominated the series with the Golden Gophers winning just there matchups since 1978.

LAST 10 MATCHUPS
DATE LOCATION MINNESOTA Michigan

10/24/2020

Minneapolis, MN

24

49

11/4/2017

Ann Arbor, MI

10

33

10/31/2015

Minneapolis, MN

26

29

9/27/2014

Ann Arbor, MI

30

14

10/5/2013

Ann Arbor, MI

13

42

11/3/2012

Minneapolis, MN

13

35

10/1/2011

Ann Arbor, MI

0

58

11/8/2008

Minneapolis, MN

6

29

10/27/2007

Ann Arbor, MI

10

34

Betting

Michigan is a heavy favorite for Saturday night's game as they enter Friday night as a 16.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.

Weather

According to Accuweather, it should be quality weather on Saturday but will be on the cooler side. The high for Saturday is 53 with a low of 43. Be sure to bring a sweatshirt or jacket for tomorrow night.

