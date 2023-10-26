The song of Michigan State's season is without a doubt Tom Petty's Free Fallin. The Spartans were expected to struggle in 2023, so to a degree there are no surprises. However, since Mel Tucker was suspended and eventually fired due to sexually harassing rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, the program's speed of free fall has been incredibly fast.

A football program that was in an extremely tough spot heading into the season is an even tougher spot now heading into the final week of October. The future of the program and its relevancy potentially hanging on the next head coach hiring, the powers to be in East Lansing choose to make.