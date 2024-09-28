PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Minnesota vs Michigan: Which Gophers and Wolverines are out for the game?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The availability report for Saturday afternoon's conference matchup between Minnesota and Michigan was released two hours before kickoff on Saturday and the Golden Gophers will be without two key members of the secondary.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Cornerback Justin Walley and safety Darius Green have been ruled out for the game alongside tight end Pierce Walsh and defensive end Theo Randle. Additionally, Jameson Geers, the Gophers top pass catching tight end is questionable.

If Geers would be unable to go, it would be a considerable blow to the Gophers offense who will need to throw the ball successfully on Saturday if they hope to pull off an upset victory.

Notably not on the injury report is safety Aidan Gousby who was out last weekend against Iowa.

Minnesota Injury Report
POS NAME DESIGNATION

CB

Justin Walley

OUT

S

Darius Green

OUT

TE

Pierce Walsh

OUT

DT

Theo Randle

OUT

TE

Jameson Geers

QUESTIONABLE

Michigan's injury report on Saturday is a bit more extensive with 13 players listed. The notable names on the list are all included on the questionable designation.

Wide receiver Semaj Morgan, defensive end Josaiah Stewart, and cornerback Will Johnson, perhaps the best defensive player in the country, are all questionable.

Michigan Injury Report
POS NAME DESIGNATION

DB

Jaden Mangham

OUT

LB

Micah Pollard

OUT

DB

Rod Moore

OUT

DB

Wesley Walker

OUT

DB

Ja'Den McBurrows

OUT

RB

Jordan Marshall

OUT

RB

Leon Franklin

OUT

RB

Bryson Kuzdzal

OUT

LB

Jason Hewlett

OUT

WR

Semaj Morgan

QUESTIONABLE

DE

Josaiah Stewart

QUESTIONABLE

CB

Will Johnson

QUESTIONIABLE

OL

Greg Crippen

QUESTIONABLE

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

