The availability report for Saturday afternoon's conference matchup between Minnesota and Michigan was released two hours before kickoff on Saturday and the Golden Gophers will be without two key members of the secondary.

Cornerback Justin Walley and safety Darius Green have been ruled out for the game alongside tight end Pierce Walsh and defensive end Theo Randle. Additionally, Jameson Geers, the Gophers top pass catching tight end is questionable.

If Geers would be unable to go, it would be a considerable blow to the Gophers offense who will need to throw the ball successfully on Saturday if they hope to pull off an upset victory.

Notably not on the injury report is safety Aidan Gousby who was out last weekend against Iowa.