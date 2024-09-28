Minnesota vs Michigan: Which Gophers and Wolverines are out for the game?
The availability report for Saturday afternoon's conference matchup between Minnesota and Michigan was released two hours before kickoff on Saturday and the Golden Gophers will be without two key members of the secondary.
Cornerback Justin Walley and safety Darius Green have been ruled out for the game alongside tight end Pierce Walsh and defensive end Theo Randle. Additionally, Jameson Geers, the Gophers top pass catching tight end is questionable.
If Geers would be unable to go, it would be a considerable blow to the Gophers offense who will need to throw the ball successfully on Saturday if they hope to pull off an upset victory.
Notably not on the injury report is safety Aidan Gousby who was out last weekend against Iowa.
|POS
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|
CB
|
Justin Walley
|
OUT
|
S
|
Darius Green
|
OUT
|
TE
|
Pierce Walsh
|
OUT
|
DT
|
Theo Randle
|
OUT
|
TE
|
Jameson Geers
|
QUESTIONABLE
Michigan's injury report on Saturday is a bit more extensive with 13 players listed. The notable names on the list are all included on the questionable designation.
Wide receiver Semaj Morgan, defensive end Josaiah Stewart, and cornerback Will Johnson, perhaps the best defensive player in the country, are all questionable.
|POS
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|
DB
|
Jaden Mangham
|
OUT
|
LB
|
Micah Pollard
|
OUT
|
DB
|
Rod Moore
|
OUT
|
DB
|
Wesley Walker
|
OUT
|
DB
|
Ja'Den McBurrows
|
OUT
|
RB
|
Jordan Marshall
|
OUT
|
RB
|
Leon Franklin
|
OUT
|
RB
|
Bryson Kuzdzal
|
OUT
|
LB
|
Jason Hewlett
|
OUT
|
WR
|
Semaj Morgan
|
QUESTIONABLE
|
DE
|
Josaiah Stewart
|
QUESTIONABLE
|
CB
|
Will Johnson
|
QUESTIONIABLE
|
OL
|
Greg Crippen
|
QUESTIONABLE
