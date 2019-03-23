Minnesota vs. MSU Gameday Central
TGR subscribers can join our game thread and discussion HERE.
GAME INFO
Time: 30 minutes after conclusion of Michigan vs. Florida, 6:45 PM CT approx.
Location: Wells Fargo Arena (14,039 capacity) in Des Moines, IA
TV: CBS – Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Reggie Miller (Analyst), Dan Bonner (Analyst), Dana Jacobson (Sideline)
Radio: Learfield/KFAN 100.3 FM – Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Analyst)
PREGAME COVERAGE
-- Scouting Michigan State ($)
-- 3-2-1: The latest on the Spartans from the NCAA Tournament ($) from Spartan Mag
-- Night and Day: MSU players prep for improved Minnesota ($) from Spartan Mag
-- Transcript: Izzo talks Minnesota, Ryan Saunders, early B1G matchup
-- Transcript: Pitino previews Michigan State
-- Transcript: Coffey and McBrayer preview Michigan State
-- Transcript: Winston, Ward, McQuaid preview Minnesota
-- Video: Tillman, MSU assistant Stephens preview Minnesota
-- Video: MSU associate head coach Dane Fife previews Minnesota
-- Video: Tillman, Goins, and Hoiberg preview Minnesota
-- Video: Kalscheur, Oturu, Stull, McBrayer, Coffey preview MSU
-- Big Ten battle: Gophers' Pitino has no gripe facing Spartans from the Associated Press