Didn't get a chance to watch P.J. Fleck's weekly press conference? Gophers Nation has you covered with a TLDW (too long, didn't watch) summarization of Fleck's weekly press conferences. Below, you can find quick summaries of each of Fleck's individual answers to questions posed throughout his weekly press conference.

Opening Statement

In his opening statement, PJ Fleck thanked the fans for selling out Huntington Bank Stadium for the Gophers' season opener next Thursday against Nebraska. He also thanked the marketing staff for all the work they did for the Gold Out. He looks forward to seeing everyone on Thursday night.

How the offense could be different this fall compared to the last few years?

The Gophers' offense, with Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh splitting the offensive coordinator duties, will have its own new wrinkles, but overall, the Gophers' philosophical beliefs on offense will remain the same. The Gophers may have different strengths than they've had the past few years, but at its core, this will still be the same offense that has been seen over the last several years.

On facing a complex Nebraska defense

The Nebraska defense is a tough one to plan for, just considering it's a 3-3-5 and the different fronts that defensive coordinator Tony White has used at his previous stops. That being said, it is hard to base your game plan off just tape from the past because there will always be differences, some minor, some major. In that sense, the Gophers are preparing "for ghosts." Ultimately, the Gophers have a sense of what Nebraska will do defensively, but it's not a perfect science when preparing in situations like this. He also noted that Nebraska's defense will be challenging as they're an experienced group that is quite big and strong as well, "they present a lot of challenges".

On how he has changed since taking over in 2017

Fleck says the way he's changed the most since taking over his program in 2017 has simply been having more trust in his staff, "stepping back and looking at what your role is as a head coach. Over the years, how that role has changed and how you have to keep adapting as a head coach." Ultimately, Fleck believes he's gotten the most out of every single one of his teams, and that while averaging nearly ten wins a year over the last few years is great, it's not what Fleck and his staff came to Minnesota for. They came to Minnesota to win championships.

On the placekicking situation...

Fleck is "really pleased" where the Gophers are at when it comes to special teams as a whole. He feels the program's depth on special teams is good as well, but as he also said, "We can evaluate that all we want; I think we're going to find that out during game day."

On the different changes that have happened in CFP (NIL, Transfer portal) since taking over the program...

While there are more worries and more challenges in today's college football, saying how the head coach is like the general manager, president, owner, fundraiser, and marketer of a college football team - Fleck has adapted to the role as the game has changed. He notes it's just not him as well. "Everybody has way more on their plate than they ever have," he said, regarding not just him or his coaching staff but everyone who is a part of the program.

On the pass rush and generating pressure...

Fleck feels that the pass rush has definitely gotten better over the offseason but they'll find out come game day as that will be the "ultimate test and judgement".

On Athan not throwing the last day that media had practice access..

According to Fleck, that was the only day that Athan Kaliakmanis didn't throw this camp. If there were bigger issues, "you would have heard through the grapevine." Notably, he also notes that the Gophers did not have any concussions throughout the entirety of fall camp.

On injuries going into the Nebraska game...

Fleck wouldn't discuss injuries and notes that they're a "pretty healthy team."

On the offensive line heading into the season...

The Gophers will likely play more than just five offensive linemen on Thursday. He doesn't believe that there has been a ton of separation at the position. They'll decide on their plans for the offensive line this week.

On the identity of the team heading into the season...