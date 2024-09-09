PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Minnesota vs Nevada: Gophers open as two touchdown favorite

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Rhode Island Rams during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers fresh off a 48-0 win over FCS opponent Nevada are as a two touchdown favorite over the Nevada Wolfpack ahead of their week three matchup.

According to multiple sportsbooks, the Gophers are currently a 14.5 point favorite in the matchup with the over/under set at 43.5 points. The spread originally opened at 16.5 points in favor of the Gophers but was worked down in the first few hours of the line being available.

The Gophers are 0-1-1 against the spread this season. After a week one push against North Carolina in a 19-17 loss, the Gophers covered a 27.5 point spread against Rhode Island this past Saturday.

This Saturday's matchup will be Nevada's fourth game of the season, they're 2-1-0 against the spread. They covered both of their spreads as underdogs in week one and two against SMU (+28) and Troy (+7.5) with a 29-24 defeat at the hands of SMU and a 28-26 win over Troy. This past weekend as a half-point favorite over Georgia Southern, the Wolfpack fell 20-17.

This will be the first ever matchup between Minnesota and Nevada. The Golden Gophers all-time are 14-3 against Mountain West Conference opponents with losses to San Jose State, San Diego State, and Hawai'i.

This Saturday's game is expected to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

