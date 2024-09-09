The Minnesota Golden Gophers fresh off a 48-0 win over FCS opponent Nevada are as a two touchdown favorite over the Nevada Wolfpack ahead of their week three matchup.

According to multiple sportsbooks, the Gophers are currently a 14.5 point favorite in the matchup with the over/under set at 43.5 points. The spread originally opened at 16.5 points in favor of the Gophers but was worked down in the first few hours of the line being available.

The Gophers are 0-1-1 against the spread this season. After a week one push against North Carolina in a 19-17 loss, the Gophers covered a 27.5 point spread against Rhode Island this past Saturday.

This Saturday's matchup will be Nevada's fourth game of the season, they're 2-1-0 against the spread. They covered both of their spreads as underdogs in week one and two against SMU (+28) and Troy (+7.5) with a 29-24 defeat at the hands of SMU and a 28-26 win over Troy. This past weekend as a half-point favorite over Georgia Southern, the Wolfpack fell 20-17.

This will be the first ever matchup between Minnesota and Nevada. The Golden Gophers all-time are 14-3 against Mountain West Conference opponents with losses to San Jose State, San Diego State, and Hawai'i.

This Saturday's game is expected to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.