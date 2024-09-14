Minnesota vs Nevada: Which Gophers are unavailable on Saturday?

The availability report for the Minnesota Golden Gophers ahead of their matchup against the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday has been released. The Gophers will be without seven players on Saturday, but only one key contributor.

Redshirt junior wide receiver / punt returner Quentin Redding has been ruled out for the remainder of the season according to this week's availability report. Joining Redding on the availability report is; redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cade Conzemius, redshirt freshman tight end Pierce Walsh, redshirt junior defensive back Jordan Greenhow, freshman running back Kaeden Johnson, freshman defensive tackle Jaylin Hicks, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Theroin Randle. Senior kicker David Kemp is questionable for the game.

With Redding out for the remainder of the season, Gophers true freshman safety Koi Perich is expected to take over the punt return duties for the program. Last week, the former top-100 prospect returned one punt for 28 yards. The Gophers will hope Perich's plus athleticism will translate to explosiveness on the punt return.