Minnesota vs North Carolina: Gophers enter gameweek as slight favorite
In just four days, Minnesota's 2024 season will officially get underway as they host the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels, hoping for revenge from a 31-13 loss last season in Chapel Hill.
With just four days to go, Minnesota has entered game week as a slight favorite over the Tar Heels, the current spread on most books having the Gophers as a 1.5-point favorite with some books having them as a one-point favorite. Either way, it's safe to call this week's matchup a tossup in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
Last season, the Golden Gophers struggled to cover the spread going 4-9, tied for one of the worst records against the spread in all of college football. The Tar Heels had issues of their own covering the spread going 6-7.
Additionally, over the past five seasons, Minnesota is 15-15-1 at home in covering the spread while North Carolina has struggled on the road with a 9-14-1 record against the spread since 2019.
The over/under for Thursday night's matchup is currently sitting at over/under 50.5 points. Both Minnesota and North Carolina had six of their 13 games hit the over last season. In 2023, Minnesota had three games with over/unders of at least 50 points with only one game hitting the over, that being a 35-24 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Below, you can find the rest of the spreads and over/unders heading into week one of the 2024 college football season.
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|SPREAD
|OVER/UNDER
|
Minnesota
|
North Carolina
|
Minn -1.5
|
50.5
|
Michigan State
|
Florida Atlantic
|
MSU -13
|
47.5
|
Wisconsin
|
Western Michigan
|
Wisc -24.5
|
56.5
|
West Virginia
|
Penn State
|
PSU -8.5
|
51.5
|
Maryland
|
UConn
|
MD -20
|
45.5
|
Ohio State
|
Akron
|
OSU -50
|
57.5
|
Indiana
|
FIU
|
IU -21
|
50.5
|
Nebraska
|
UTEP
|
NEB -27.5
|
48.5
|
Northwestern
|
Miami (OH)
|
NU -2.5
|
42.5
|
Michigan
|
Fresno State
|
Mich -21.5
|
45.5
|
Hawai'i
|
UCLA
|
UCLA -12.5
|
55.5
|
LSU
|
USC
|
LSU -4.5
|
63.5
