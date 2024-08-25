In just four days, Minnesota's 2024 season will officially get underway as they host the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels, hoping for revenge from a 31-13 loss last season in Chapel Hill.

With just four days to go, Minnesota has entered game week as a slight favorite over the Tar Heels, the current spread on most books having the Gophers as a 1.5-point favorite with some books having them as a one-point favorite. Either way, it's safe to call this week's matchup a tossup in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Last season, the Golden Gophers struggled to cover the spread going 4-9, tied for one of the worst records against the spread in all of college football. The Tar Heels had issues of their own covering the spread going 6-7.

Additionally, over the past five seasons, Minnesota is 15-15-1 at home in covering the spread while North Carolina has struggled on the road with a 9-14-1 record against the spread since 2019.

The over/under for Thursday night's matchup is currently sitting at over/under 50.5 points. Both Minnesota and North Carolina had six of their 13 games hit the over last season. In 2023, Minnesota had three games with over/unders of at least 50 points with only one game hitting the over, that being a 35-24 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Below, you can find the rest of the spreads and over/unders heading into week one of the 2024 college football season.