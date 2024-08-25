PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Minnesota vs North Carolina: Gophers enter gameweek as slight favorite

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

In just four days, Minnesota's 2024 season will officially get underway as they host the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels, hoping for revenge from a 31-13 loss last season in Chapel Hill.

With just four days to go, Minnesota has entered game week as a slight favorite over the Tar Heels, the current spread on most books having the Gophers as a 1.5-point favorite with some books having them as a one-point favorite. Either way, it's safe to call this week's matchup a tossup in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Last season, the Golden Gophers struggled to cover the spread going 4-9, tied for one of the worst records against the spread in all of college football. The Tar Heels had issues of their own covering the spread going 6-7.

Additionally, over the past five seasons, Minnesota is 15-15-1 at home in covering the spread while North Carolina has struggled on the road with a 9-14-1 record against the spread since 2019.

The over/under for Thursday night's matchup is currently sitting at over/under 50.5 points. Both Minnesota and North Carolina had six of their 13 games hit the over last season. In 2023, Minnesota had three games with over/unders of at least 50 points with only one game hitting the over, that being a 35-24 win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Below, you can find the rest of the spreads and over/unders heading into week one of the 2024 college football season.

Big Ten Week 1 Spreads
HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM SPREAD OVER/UNDER

Minnesota

North Carolina

Minn -1.5

50.5

Michigan State

Florida Atlantic

MSU -13

47.5

Wisconsin

Western Michigan

Wisc -24.5

56.5

West Virginia

Penn State

PSU -8.5

51.5

Maryland

UConn

MD -20

45.5

Ohio State

Akron

OSU -50

57.5

Indiana

FIU

IU -21

50.5

Nebraska

UTEP

NEB -27.5

48.5

Northwestern

Miami (OH)

NU -2.5

42.5

Michigan

Fresno State

Mich -21.5

45.5

Hawai'i

UCLA

UCLA -12.5

55.5

LSU

USC

LSU -4.5

63.5

