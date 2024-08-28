PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Minnesota vs. North Carolina: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The wait is almost over. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are just over 24 hours away from the beginning of their 2024 season as they put the final touches on their preparations for Thursday's night season opener.

Like last year's season opener against Nebraska, Thursday night's game will be a 'Gold Out' at Huntington Bank Stadium.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Notably, fans in attendance should now that there will be traffic delays within the area of 4th street between I-35 west and Oak Street due to construction. Tailgate lots on Thursday are expected to open at 2:00 p.m. The Gophers will arive at approximately 4:15 p.m. before general gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Here's how to watch and listen to Thursday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.

When, Where, How to Watch:

Advertisement

When: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 84

Coaching Matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (8th year at Minnesota ; 12th overall)

- Career Record: 80-56

- Record at Minnesota: 50-34

- Record against Northwestern: 4-4

- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)

North Carolina Tar Heels - Mack Brown (16th year at North Carolina (second stint) ; 35th overall)

- Career Record: 276-144-1

- Record at North Carolina: 107-73-1

- Record against Minnesota: 1-0

- Career accolades: College Football Hall of Famer, 2005 National Champion, 2x Big 12 Champion, 1996 ACC Coach of the Year, 2005 Paul Bryant Award, 2008 Bobby Dod Coach of the Year, 2x Big 12 Coach of the Year

Series History - North Carolina leads 1-0

Last year's matchup in Chapel Hill was the only time the the Tar Heels and Golden Gophers have met on the gridiron, a 31-13 win for the Tar Heels. In the game, the Gophers allowed over 500 yards of total offense including 414 passing yards. Notably, Darius Taylor in the game rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

Betting

After Minnesota opened up as a favorite over the Tar Heels, the spread has since moved in favor of the Tar Heels and is now up to -2.0 in favor of North Carolina. The line movement this week has caused some questions regarding the Gohpers health, specifically around the likes of running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson. The over/under for the matchup is currently set at 49.5 points.

Weather

According to Accuweather, it will be a warm August day in Minneapolis with a high of 87. There will be thunderstorms potentially in the evening and there is also expected to be heavy storms in the afternoon. As kickoff nears, the bad weather will subside and it should be a comfortable evening at Huntington Bank Stadium.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLXZzLW5vcnRoLWNhcm9saW5hLWhvdy10by13 YXRjaC1iZXR0aW5nLWxpbmVzLWFuZC1tb3JlLTEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290YS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1pbm5lc290YS12cy1ub3J0aC1jYXJvbGlu YS1ob3ctdG8td2F0Y2gtYmV0dGluZy1saW5lcy1hbmQtbW9yZS0xJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK