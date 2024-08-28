The wait is almost over. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are just over 24 hours away from the beginning of their 2024 season as they put the final touches on their preparations for Thursday's night season opener.

Like last year's season opener against Nebraska, Thursday night's game will be a 'Gold Out' at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Notably, fans in attendance should now that there will be traffic delays within the area of 4th street between I-35 west and Oak Street due to construction. Tailgate lots on Thursday are expected to open at 2:00 p.m. The Gophers will arive at approximately 4:15 p.m. before general gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Here's how to watch and listen to Thursday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.