Minnesota vs. North Carolina: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The wait is almost over. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are just over 24 hours away from the beginning of their 2024 season as they put the final touches on their preparations for Thursday's night season opener.
Like last year's season opener against Nebraska, Thursday night's game will be a 'Gold Out' at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Notably, fans in attendance should now that there will be traffic delays within the area of 4th street between I-35 west and Oak Street due to construction. Tailgate lots on Thursday are expected to open at 2:00 p.m. The Gophers will arive at approximately 4:15 p.m. before general gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Here's how to watch and listen to Thursday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 84
Coaching Matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (8th year at Minnesota ; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 80-56
- Record at Minnesota: 50-34
- Record against Northwestern: 4-4
- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
North Carolina Tar Heels - Mack Brown (16th year at North Carolina (second stint) ; 35th overall)
- Career Record: 276-144-1
- Record at North Carolina: 107-73-1
- Record against Minnesota: 1-0
- Career accolades: College Football Hall of Famer, 2005 National Champion, 2x Big 12 Champion, 1996 ACC Coach of the Year, 2005 Paul Bryant Award, 2008 Bobby Dod Coach of the Year, 2x Big 12 Coach of the Year
Series History - North Carolina leads 1-0
Last year's matchup in Chapel Hill was the only time the the Tar Heels and Golden Gophers have met on the gridiron, a 31-13 win for the Tar Heels. In the game, the Gophers allowed over 500 yards of total offense including 414 passing yards. Notably, Darius Taylor in the game rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
Betting
After Minnesota opened up as a favorite over the Tar Heels, the spread has since moved in favor of the Tar Heels and is now up to -2.0 in favor of North Carolina. The line movement this week has caused some questions regarding the Gohpers health, specifically around the likes of running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson. The over/under for the matchup is currently set at 49.5 points.
Weather
According to Accuweather, it will be a warm August day in Minneapolis with a high of 87. There will be thunderstorms potentially in the evening and there is also expected to be heavy storms in the afternoon. As kickoff nears, the bad weather will subside and it should be a comfortable evening at Huntington Bank Stadium.
