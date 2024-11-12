Minnesota vs. North Texas: Preview, How to watch, and more

Published Nov 12, 2024
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to extend their winning streak to start the season to three games when they host the North Texas Mean Green at Williams Arena with a 7:00 p.m. local time tip-off.

The Mean Green are 2-0 to start the season and will be an early quality resume potential boosting win for the Golden Gophers. According to Kenpom, the Mean Green are the No. 72 team in the country, just five spots behind the Golden Gophers who are currently ranked No. 67.

The Mean Green started their season off with an 80-63 win over Evansville before defeating NAIA opponent Wayland Baptist 80-38.

Here's a closer look at Wednesday's matchup.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs North Texas:

WHEN: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

WHERE: Williams Arena

TELEVISION: B1G+

STREAMING: B1G+

RADIO: KFAN AM/100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SIRIUS: 384

SPREAD: No official spread is available; based on KenPom projections the Gophers would be a 3-point favorite and the over/under would be approximately 135.


Series History

This will be the first-ever matchup between the Golden Gophers and Mean Green.

RANKINGS COMPARISON
MinnesotaRankingNorth Texas

67

KenPom

72

71

ESPN BPI

93

94

Haslametrics

89

Not available

NET

Not available

1456.06 (92)

ELO Rating

1441.01 (98)

STAT COMPARISON
MinnesotaSTATNorth Texas

75.0

Points Per Game

80.0

.472

FG %

45.7%

.355

3-Pt FG %

41.9%

.690

FT %

75.0%

1.078

Off. Efficiency

1.226

34.9

Rebounds per game

44.0

8.0

Off. Rebounds per game

15.5

23.1

Def. Rebounds per game

11.0

6.3

Steals per game

11.0

4.4

Blocks per game

1.0

17.3

Assists per game

13

1.857

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.200

71.9

Opponent Points per game

50.5

0.881

Defensive Efficiency

0.966

68.6

Tempo

65.2

What to Know - North Texas: 

The Mean Green has become a consistently strong program over the last seven years, etching seven straight seasons of playing .500 basketball or better including back-to-back seasons in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 of 25-7 and 31-7 seasons.

Last season, their first in the AAC, the Mean Green took a bit of a step back going 19-15 and 10-8 in conference play. In the preseason poll for the American Athletic Conference, the Mean Green was picked to finish seventh in the conference, behind; UAB, Memphis, South Florida, Wichita State, FAU, and Temple.

That being said from a KenPom point of view, the Mean Green are the No. 2 team in the American Athletic Conference to start the season only behind Memphis.

This offseason was a tough one for the Mean Green as their top six scorers from a year ago all departed the program with five of six doing so via the transfer portal. Their best scorer from a year ago that returned for this season was center Moulaye Sissoko who averaged just 3.0 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

That being said, North Texas head coach Roiss Hodge was also active in the transfer portal in hopes of fulfilling the holes on his team. Out of the portal, the Mean Green would land the likes of Jasper Floyd (Fairfield), Jonathan Massie (Longwood), Latrell Jossell (Stephen F. Austin), and Atin Wright (Drake).

Through two games, all four transfers have had considerable impacts on the court for North Texas.

PROJECTED LINEUPS
MinnesotaPOSNorth Texas

Brennan Rigsby (4.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb)

G

Jasper Floyd (14.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 5.0 Ast)

Mike Mitchell (6.5 Pts, 2.0 Reb, 6.0 Ast)

G

Atin Wright (16.0 Pts, 3.0 Reb)

Le'Cye Patterson (9.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast)

G

Rondel Walker (3.5 Pts, 8.0 Reb)

Dawson Garcia (27.0 Pts, 7.5 Reb)

F

Grant Newell (3.5 Pts, 3.0 Reb)

Parker Fox (9.0 Pts, 3.5 Reb)

F/C

Moulaye Sissoko (6.0 Pts, 3.0 Reb)

