Minnesota vs Northwestern Preview

After a long season filled with ups and downs, Minnesota takes on Northwestern in the final regular season game of the year. Minnesota's last win was in their previous meeting with Northwestern, as the Gophers picked up a 77-60 win on February 19th. Tonight's game tips off at 6:30pm central time and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. Here are three keys to a Minnesota win!

Defend The Paint

In Minnesota's last game, Maryland dominated in the paint and that was a big reason for their win. Minnesota had a hard time containing some of the quicker and smaller guards, and without Eric Curry they didn't have the size to compete down low. Northwestern doesn't have the level of individual talent that Maryland has, so it should be a slightly easier task to handle, and Minnesota has proven that they can defend against this team. Northwestern isn't a great three point shooting team, so keeping them away from the rim will be key.

Role Players Stepping Up

Minnesota won the previous meeting with Northwestern playing without Payton Willis. With Willis back for today's meeting, that means more talent for Minnesota. However, the Gophers still need some of their roles players to step up offensively. Luke Loewe, EJ Stephens, and Sean Sutherlin combined for 50 points in the previous meeting, and although it's unlikely they do that again, 30+ points from that trio would be key in this game. If Loewe and Stephens can hit their open looks while Sean Sutherlin keeps the defense on their toes with some explosive attacks, it will open things up for Minnesota's big scorers to go to work.

Leave Everything On The Floor