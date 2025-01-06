Minnesota vs Ohio State: Gophers look for first Big Ten win on Monday

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a 0-3 start in conference play in the 2024-25 season and will hope to pick up win No. 1 on Monday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-5, 1-2). The Buckeyes last played on Friday against Michigan State, falling to the Spartans 69-62. Prior to the loss to Michigan State, Ohio State was winners of their last three and had won four of five games including an impressive win over Kentucky before Christmas. Their five losses this season have all been "quality" losses, falling to Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Auburn, and as previously mentioned Michigan State.

The Gophers after picking up wins over weak non-conference opponents in Fairleigh-Dickinson and Morgan State, struggled defensively against Purdue last Thursday in an 81-61 loss. Ben Johnson's team has lost each of their last four games against power conference opponents while also falling to North Texas and Wichita State this season thus far. The struggles for the Gophers date back to late last season as they lost each of their last three conference games. In total, in their last 10 conference matchups since last season, the Gophers are 1-10.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Ohio State

WHEN: Monday, January 6, 2024 - 8:10 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, FL) TELEVISION: FS1 (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst) RADIO: KTLK 1130 AM/103.5 FM Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History

This will be the 150th meeting all time between the Golden Gophers and Buckeyes. Ohio State has a significant advantage in this series with a 93-56 record against the Golden Gophers. Notably, the Gophers did win their previous meeting last February, 88-79.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON Minnesota Ranking Ohio State 119 KenPom 30 105

ESPN BPI 30 135 Haslametrics 36 162 NET 28 132 T-RANK 43

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON Minnesota STAT Ohio State 67.4 Points Per Game 81.3 44.7% FG % 49.5% 30.1% 3-Pt FG % 38.4% 63.6% FT % 69.6% 1.024 Off. Efficiency 1.120 33.6 Rebounds per game 35.3 9.9 Off. Rebounds per game 9.0 23.7 Def. Rebounds per game 26.3 5.7

Steals per game 7.4 5.4 Blocks per game 3.9 16.0 Assists per game 14.5 1.635 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.316 65.1 Opponent Points per game 69.8 0.988 Defensive Efficiency .961 65.9 Tempo 72.6

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

PROJECTED LINEUPS Minnesota POS Ohio State Mike Mitchell G John Mobley Lu'Cye Patterson G Bruce Thornton Femi Odukale F Sean Stewart Parker Fox F/F Micahh Parrish Dawson Garcia F/F Devin Royal

PREDICTION: Ohio State 78 - Minnesota 65

It's hard right now to find a lot to feel good about with this Minnesota team. Against Power Conference teams this season, the Gophers have simply just looked overmatched game in and game out. Dating back to their loss to Wake Forest on November 29, the Gophers' average margin of defeat against Power Conference opponents including their three conference games has been 14.75 points. In their three conference games, that margin of defeat has been by 18, 15, and 20 points. This Ohio State team is coming off a tough loss to Michigan State and despite their 9-5 record is a very strong team. Each team they have fallen to this season is currently ranked within the KenPom top-25. Barring a drastic change in their ability to compete against top completion this season, it's hard to see an avenue to victory for the Gophers on Monday.