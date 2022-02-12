Minnesota vs Penn State Keys To The Game

Minnesota looks to rebound from a bad loss against Nebraska, as they host Penn State in another conference matchup. Minnesota remains one game above .500 at 11-10 on the season, as they face off against a 9-11 Penn State team that has won just 1 game on the road this season. Here are three keys to the game as Minnesota looks to pick up a win.

Keep Jamison Battle Going

After a few rough games, it looks like Jamison found his shooting touch again in the second half against Nebraska. Minnesota really struggled with him not scoring the ball well, so they'll hope he can carry on that momentum he picked up in the second half earlier this week. When Jamison shoots the ball well, it opens up a lot in the paint as it draws out some opposing size deep onto the perimeter, leaving just one post player to defend the rim. Not only can it lead to points coming from Battle, but Eric Curry will also have a lot more isolated looks on the block if Jamison is stretching the floor. We've seen how Jamison has the ability to put the team on his back with a handful of buckets in just a few minutes, so if he can put together a big game, Minnesota has a good chance to win.

Better Ball Movement

Over the last few games it seems like the offense has been stagnant. The ball just isn't moving, and there isn't much off-ball movement to create open looks. That leads to a lot of late shot clock situations where Minnesota ends up having to take deep and contested looks that don't fall very often. In non-conference play and at the start of the conference season, Minnesota was scoring a lot with off-ball cuts and excellent ball movement on the perimeter. That unselfish play kept them competitive with a lot of teams with more talent, and they need to bring that style back if they hope to pick up a few more wins this season.

Win The Paint Battle