Minnesota vs. Purdue: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to ring in the new year with a win over the top-25-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers, winners of their last two games enter the matchup with an 8-5 record but are 0-2 in Big Ten play.
Purdue, the No. 20 team in the country is coming off an 83-64 win over Toledo on Sunday but has lost three of their last five games dating back to the beginning of December, dropping games to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Holding a 9-4 record this season, the Boilermakers will look to find some momentum before a tough trio of games over the next 10 days with Northwestern, Rutgers, and Nebraska on the horizon.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Morgan State
WHEN: Tuesday, January 2, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, FL)
TELEVISION: FS1 (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Jordan Taylor (analyst)
RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Series History
This will be the 183rd matchup all-time between the two programs, the Gophers are 81-101 against the Boilermakers. However, the Gophers hold a 53-34 advantage at home. Minnesota's last win over Purdue came on February 11, 2020, a 71-68 win at Williams Arena.
PREDICTION: Purdue 74 - Minnesota 68
Both teams need this win to start their 2025 off on a strong start. While Purdue hasn't been playing its best basketball of late, their last three losses are too current likely NCAA Tournament teams. This isn't the Purdue team we've seen in recent seasons, but it's still strong. The Gophers will have to play their best game of the season if they hope to pull off the upset on Thursday.
