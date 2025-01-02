Minnesota vs. Purdue: Preview, How to watch, and more

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to ring in the new year with a win over the top-25-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers, winners of their last two games enter the matchup with an 8-5 record but are 0-2 in Big Ten play.



Purdue, the No. 20 team in the country is coming off an 83-64 win over Toledo on Sunday but has lost three of their last five games dating back to the beginning of December, dropping games to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Holding a 9-4 record this season, the Boilermakers will look to find some momentum before a tough trio of games over the next 10 days with Northwestern, Rutgers, and Nebraska on the horizon.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Purdue

WHEN: Tuesday, January 2, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, FL) TELEVISION: FS1 (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Jordan Taylor (analyst) RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History

This will be the 183rd matchup all-time between the two programs, the Gophers are 81-101 against the Boilermakers. However, the Gophers hold a 53-34 advantage at home. Minnesota's last win over Purdue came on February 11, 2020, a 71-68 win at Williams Arena.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

ESPN BPI 26 131 Haslametrics 39 153 NET 36 126 T-RANK 27

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON Minnesota STAT Purdue 67.9 Points Per Game 77.0 44.5% FG % 48.5% 30.5% 3-Pt FG % 39.2% 64.9% FT % 71.9% 1.023 Off. Efficiency 1.122 33.8 Rebounds per game 33.1 10.0 Off. Rebounds per game 9.4 23.8 Def. Rebounds per game 23.7 6.1

Steals per game 5.8 5.5 Blocks per game 2.2 15.9 Assists per game 17.2 1.605 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.436 63.8 Opponent Points per game 71.2 0.962 Defensive Efficiency 1.037 66.4 Tempo 68.6

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

PROJECTED LINEUPS Minnesota POS Purdue Mike Mitchell G Braden Smith Lu'Cye Patterson G Fletcher Loyer Femi Odukale G Myles Colvin Parker Fox F/F Trey Kaufman-Renn Dawson Garcia F/F Camden Heide

PREDICTION: Purdue 74 - Minnesota 68

Both teams need this win to start their 2025 off on a strong start. While Purdue hasn't been playing its best basketball of late, their last three losses are too current likely NCAA Tournament teams. This isn't the Purdue team we've seen in recent seasons, but it's still strong. The Gophers will have to play their best game of the season if they hope to pull off the upset on Thursday.