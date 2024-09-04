(Photo by © David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

As the Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Rhode Island Rams, Gophers Nation takes a look at four Rams who could make an impact in Saturday's game.



QB Devin Farrell

After serving as Rhode Island's backup quarterback last season, former Virginia Tech quarterback Devin Farrell took over as the Rams starting quarterback this season. His season debut last week was an impressive performance, completing 20-of-33 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran and picked up 54 yards on the ground across 13 carries.





WR Marquis Buchanan

Buchanan was the Rams' No. 2 wide receiver a season ago recording 42 receptions for 638 yards and four touchdowns. He returned this fall as the program's projected No. 1 wide receiver and he started off his season with a big game against Holy Cross with four receptions for 88 yards. He's a versatile receiver and will line up both outside and in the slot for the Rams.

LB A.J. Pena

The New Jersey native was a dominant defensive force for Rhode Island a year ago with 59 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also had six quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He has the ability to take over any game defensively. His 2024 season got off to a bit of quieter start last week with five tackles including half a tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.



DB Fredrick Mallay

Mallay played in all 11 of Rhode Island's games last year and made six starts along the way. The Rhode Island native now in fifth season at Rhode Island is one of the Rams better defensive backs, recording 26 tackles including a tackle for loss last season alongside two interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Last week, Mallay had seven tackles including one tackle for loss but did not record any pass breakups or interceptions.

