Minnesota vs Rhode Island: Four Rams players to watch
A look at four Rhode Island Rams who could have an impact on Saturday.
Minnesota RB commit Shane Marshall off to strong start in senior season
Minnesota 2025 running back commitment Shane Marshall is off to a strong start in his senior season.
P.J. Fleck still has '100% confidence' in kicker Dragan Kesich
Despite a pair of misses, P.J. Fleck is confident in his kicker Dragan Kesich.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to get into the win column for the first time on Saturday afternoon against the Rhode Island Rams.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.
Notably, this weekend's game will only be televised on Peacock. Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year.
When, Where, How to Watch:
WHEN: Saturday, September 7, 11:00 a.m. CT
WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: Peacock // Brendan Burke (PXP), Kyle Rudolph (Analyst), Caroline Pineda (Reporter)
RADIO: KFAN FM 100.3 | SiriusXM: 160 of 196; SXM App // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter),
SIRIUS XM: 160 | SXM APP
Coaching Matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (8th year at Minnesota ; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 80-56
- Record at Minnesota: 50-34
-- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Rhode Island Rams - Jim Fleming (9th season ; 11th overall)
- Career Record: 38-67
- Record at Rhode Island: 59–68
- Career accolades: NEC Championship, Mid-Major National Championship, 2x NEC Coach of the Year, Division I-AA Region I Coach of the Year
Minnesota's recent dominance over FCS programs
Minnesota all-time has had great success against FCS opponents, collecting a 61-4 record including winning six straight games against FCS opponents. During thier six game winning streak, they're average final score of those six wins was 44-16.
The only two programs that the Gophers have ever lost to is North Dakota State (7-2 overall) and South Dakota (9-2 overall). This will be the first time the Gophers have faced Rhode Island or any CAA opponent.
Betting
The Golden Gophers are a -23.5 point favorite over the Rams with less than 24 hours until kickoff with the over/under in the game set at 45.5-points. The Gophers aer 0-1 this season against the spread after failing to cover last week in their loss last week to North Carolina. On the other side, Rhode Island covered the spread in their 20-17 win over Holy Cross last weekend.
Weather
It should be a very nice day in Minneapolis tomorrow for this week two matchup. The high for the day is expected to be 72-degrees with minimal wind and no precipitation.
WR Daniel Jackson looks to continue ascent up all-time rankings
Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson recorded four receptions last week, moving his career total to 137 receptions. Over the course of the next several weeks, Jackson is looking to run down former Gopher Ernie Wheelwright who sits at No. 4 in the all-time rankings with 159 career receptions.
Gophers announce uniform for Rhode Island matchup
