Minnesota vs Rhode Island: How to watch, betting lines, and more

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to get into the win column for the first time on Saturday afternoon against the Rhode Island Rams. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, plus betting lines and weather updates.



Notably, this weekend's game will only be televised on Peacock. Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year.

When, Where, How to Watch:

WHEN: Saturday, September 7, 11:00 a.m. CT

WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)

TV: Peacock // Brendan Burke (PXP), Kyle Rudolph (Analyst), Caroline Pineda (Reporter)

RADIO: KFAN FM 100.3 | SiriusXM: 160 of 196; SXM App // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter),

Coaching Matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (8th year at Minnesota ; 12th overall) - Career Record: 80-56 - Record at Minnesota: 50-34 -- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)



Rhode Island Rams - Jim Fleming (9th season ; 11th overall) - Career Record: 38-67 - Record at Rhode Island: 59–68 - Career accolades: NEC Championship, Mid-Major National Championship, 2x NEC Coach of the Year, Division I-AA Region I Coach of the Year

Minnesota's recent dominance over FCS programs

Minnesota all-time has had great success against FCS opponents, collecting a 61-4 record including winning six straight games against FCS opponents. During thier six game winning streak, they're average final score of those six wins was 44-16. The only two programs that the Gophers have ever lost to is North Dakota State (7-2 overall) and South Dakota (9-2 overall). This will be the first time the Gophers have faced Rhode Island or any CAA opponent.

Betting

The Golden Gophers are a -23.5 point favorite over the Rams with less than 24 hours until kickoff with the over/under in the game set at 45.5-points. The Gophers aer 0-1 this season against the spread after failing to cover last week in their loss last week to North Carolina. On the other side, Rhode Island covered the spread in their 20-17 win over Holy Cross last weekend.

Weather

It should be a very nice day in Minneapolis tomorrow for this week two matchup. The high for the day is expected to be 72-degrees with minimal wind and no precipitation.

WR Daniel Jackson looks to continue ascent up all-time rankings

Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson recorded four receptions last week, moving his career total to 137 receptions. Over the course of the next several weeks, Jackson is looking to run down former Gopher Ernie Wheelwright who sits at No. 4 in the all-time rankings with 159 career receptions.

Minnesota All-Time Receptions Leaders RANK PLAYER RECEPTIONS 1 Eric Decker 227 2 Ron Johnson 189 3 Tutu Atwell 171 4 Ernie Wheelwright 159 5 Daniel Jackson 137 6 Chuck Rios 132 7 Drew Wolitarsky 130 8 Omar Douglas 130 9 Luke Leverson 126 10 Da'Jon McKnight 119

Gophers announce uniform for Rhode Island matchup