The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to rebound from a season opening loss on Saturday against Rhode Island. The first Gophers of the season last Thursday resulted in a dissapointing 19-17 loss and now P.J. Fleck’s team has a prime opportunity for a rebound victory.

As of Friday morning, Minnesota is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams, with the over/under set at 45.5 points.

Historically, the Gophers take care of business against FCS opponents, losing only three games all-time to program's from the lower division and have never lost to an FCS opponnent under P.J. Fleck.

With that, we're expecting a Minnesota victory on Saturday and one that should by the end be by a comfortable margin.

Below, Gophers Nation provide a few keys to Saturday's matchup against Rhode Island for the Golden Gophers, not just in terms of getting into the win column but also with keeping the future in mind.