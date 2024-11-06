Minnesota vs Rutgers: Ten Scarlet Knights to know ahead of Saturday

This weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey as the Gophers look for their fifth straight victory and seventh overall. As we continue to preview this weekend's matchup between the Gophers and Scarlet Knights, Gophers Nation takes a look at ten Rutgers players to know ahead of Saturday.

CLIC

Let's start with the former Golden Gopher. Kaliakmanis is having a quality but pedestrian season for Minnesota this season, completing 54.1% of his passes for 1,650 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. Notably, he is coming off one of his best games of the season two weeks ago against USC, completing 27-of-47 passing attempts for 313 yards and one touchdown.



One of the Big Ten's best running backs, Monangai has been great this season, averaging a career high 5.4 yards per attempt and 116.4 yards per game. In terms of totals, the New Jersey native has totaled 931 yards and 10 touchdowns on 172 carries. He also has 10 receptions for 49 yards.



The Monmouth transfer who was the FCS leading receiver last season has played well with the Scarlet Knights this season, leading Rutgers in receiving with 37 receptions for 480 yards and one touchdown. Like Kaliakmanis he's coming off his best game of the season with 11 receptions for 131 yards against USC.



Strong is a dangerous wide receiver for Rutgers averaging 16.7 yards per reception this season. He only has 16 receptions for 267 yards and one touchdown but when he does get the ball in his hands, he's able to make big plays consistently.

The freshman tight end is putting together an impressive season with 13 receptions for 229 yards and one touchdown. His 17.6 yards per reception this season leads all Scarlet Knights in yards per touch this season.

Djabome leads Rutgers in tackles this season with 49, he also has two tackles for loss, one sack while also forcing two fumbles. This season, the 6-foot-2 linebacker has four games of double-digit takcles including back-to-back performances against Wisconsin and UCLA with 12 and 10 tackles.

Igbinosun is on pace for potentially the best season of hsi career. The safety has 45 tackles this season including three tackles for a loss and two pass deflections. That being said, he's still looking for his elusive first career interception. He has not allowed a touchdown this season according to Pro Football Focus.

Loval has been impressive this season and is third on Rutgers with 40 total tackles He also has two interceptions and five pass deflections this season. That being said, he has allowed nearly 300 passing yards this season, the most by any Scarlet Knight according to PFF.

Rogers has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top defenders all season with 25 tackles including one sack. But he also has one interception, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed less than 200 passing yards this season and has yet to allow a touchdown.

We started with a former Golden Gopher and we'll end it with a former Golden Gopher. Former Minnesota defensive back Flip Dixon is in his second year with Rutgers and put together a quality season though he hasn't come all too close to matching his numbers from last season. In seven games played, Dixon has 36 total tackles this season as well as two pass deflections and one interception.

