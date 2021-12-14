Minnesota vs Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Fresh off a resume building win on the road against Michigan, Minnesota returns to William's Arena to host Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota comes into the game 8-1 against the 9-1 Islanders. The game tips at 7pm and will air on the Big Ten Network. Here are three keys to the game if Minnesota hopes to advance to 9-1!

Don't Get Complacent

After taking down a talented Michigan team on the road, it's important to not overlook a Texas A&M - Corpus Christi team that isn't necessarily a basketball powerhouse. The Islanders are 9-1 this season, and although they aren't playing a high major schedule, they have solid wins over teams like Denver, IUPUI, and Omaha. If Minnesota doesn't come out with the type of intensity and effort that they've become known for this season, Corpus Christi could come out and shock them early in the game. Minnesota needs to have their foot on the gas pedal from start to finish in order to win this game.

Take Advantage Of Size

Unlike most games they'll play this season, Minnesota looks to have the all-around size advantage over the Islanders. Both frontcourts will both look similar in height, but the Gophers backcourt is where the size difference will be noticeable. Guys like Payton Willis and Luke Loewe will have a few inches on their defenders, which could open up some opportunities to get into the post and get some high percentage looks. It will also open things up on the perimeter because it will be less length for them to get shots up and over. If Payton Willis and co. can find ways to get the ball in the paint, they could find success scoring with efficiency around the rim.

Continue To Limit Turnovers

Minnesota has been excellent at maintaining possession this year, and over the last three games they've turned the ball over just 11 times, all against high major competition. Ball security has been a strength for this team, and they can't afford to cough up possessions and give easy points to a team that they should be expected to beat on paper. If things get sloppy, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi has the opportunity to pick up some easy transition points and stick around longer than they should. Minnesota needs to continue to be cautious, work the ball around for high percentage looks, and limit costly turnovers that can lead to easy points. Win the turnover battle, and the Gophers should be able to win.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)- 18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)- 16.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.6 apg EJ Stephens (6'3 Senior Guard)- 10.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Key Players For Texas A&M - Corpus Christi