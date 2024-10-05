Minnesota vs USC: Expert Q&A with TrojanSports's Ryan Young

1) With the How would you evaluate USC so far this season? Do you believe this team is a true contender for the Big Ten based off what you've seen this season?

1. I do believe they are a viable Big Ten contender, though the Trojans are going to rue blowing a winnable game at Michigan in which they had the lead late in the fourth quarter. That could end up being one they look back on that costs them a shot in the conference championship game. Or maybe not. This is every bit your standard Lincoln Riley offense with a bevy of star-caliber playmakers at wide receiver and running back and a very capable quarterback in redshirt junior Miller Moss, who is in the process of showing everyone he just might be a star in his own right. The difference this season is the defense, and I believe it's for real. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn did this a year ago at UCLA, pulling off a stunning turnaround in one season there, and he's doing it again now at USC -- or at least that's how it looks so far. The Trojans have been elite in the second half of games this year, owing to Lynn's halftime adjustments. Against LSU, they went from allowing wide receiver Kyron Lacy 94 receiving yards in the first half to not a single catch after halftime as the Trojans closed out a win. They pitched a shutout against Utah State in Week 2, then went a stretch of six straight stops at Michigan (including four three-and-outs and a forced fumble) before ultimately giving up the game-winning drive to the Wolverines, and last week USC shutout Wisconsin 28-0 after halftime. I believe in this defense, which is why I believe USC has at least the potential to compete for a Big Ten championship.

2) Obviously the defense has improved from last season, do you believe the defense is as improved as the numbers would indicate? If so or if not, why?

2. Yes, I really do. The eye test will tell you this is a night-and-day better tackling team that is rarely caught out of position. They play a cogent, collective defense that is in sync and believes in the coaching staff -- none of which was true a year ago. The players have said it so many ways, that they are better positioned now, that the pre-snap communication is greatly improved, that they trust what they're being asked to do and are thus able to stick to their assignments and not feel they have to cover for someone else. It's just a much, much better coached team on the defensive side this year. Personnel-wise, they've also benefitted greatly from the additions of transfer safeties Kamari Ramsey (from UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State), nickelback Greedy Vance Jr. (Florida State), linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State) and defensive tackles Gavin Meyer (Wyoming) and Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt). That's six new starters from the transfer portal all making a huge impact.

3) Still a dangerous offense no doubt and they've had a really good season so far but this offense seems to be a bit less explosive than years past. Is that just a product of not having Caleb Williams or is there other reasons that are playing a factor?

3. Caleb Williams was a generational talent, no doubt, and he's hard to replace. But Miller Moss has been exceptional. Any drop-off is not the result of his play. It's the protection in front of him. Moss has been under steady duress all season, and the offensive line is the biggest weak spot on this roster right now, and yet he's still made big throws with collapsing pockets and while taking big hits. That's the biggest difference. Williams was also elite at buying extra time in such situations, but he had a better line to work with as well.

4) The one thing that stood out to me looking at PFF stats is that the Trojans receivers are struggling with YAC outside of Branch, is there anything that has stood out to you there ?

4. No, and I hadn't noticed that, but it makes sense. Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson are more downfield threats and jump ball receivers, so they would naturally be in less conducive yards-after-catch situations. Zachariah Branch gets most his targets in short space and underneath routes. So that all adds up.

5) What do you expect to happen on Saturday night? USC is obviously a very good team but this is a Minnesota team that often gives opponents strong fights. Do you think the Trojans are in any danger of being upset in this one?

5. I always assume there's some degree of upset risk on the road, but I'm confident in USC to pull this one out. I think it's going to test Minnesota's secondary in a way it hasn't been all season and that the Trojans will be able to move the ball through the air. And I just believe in the defense to be sound and keep the team in the game as long as need be. Ultimately, USC has more offensive talent and I think that will equate to the difference. I'll pick the Trojans to win 31-20.