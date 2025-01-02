Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The last time we saw the Gophers was on November 29, 2024, a 24-7 win over rival Wisconsin to cap off the 2024 regular season with their seventh win. It was a great way for the Gophers to finish their regular season after losing their two previous games prior to the rivalry matchup against the Badgers.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 5-4) will look to earn their eighth win of the 2024 season on Friday evening when they take on the ACC's Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

In late October, it appeared the Hokies were en route to a strong season at 5-3. However, the Hokies lost three straight in October before winning their own rivalry game against Virginia to cap off their 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record.

1. Minnesota (7-5, 5-4 B1G) will make its 25th all-time bowl appearance on Friday, Jan., 3, in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl when it faces Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC) for the first time ever. The game is set to take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., at 6:30 p.m. with ESPN televising and KFAN providing radio coverage.

2. The Golden Gophers are 12-12 in their history in bowl games, but they have won seven straight bowl contests, including all five appearances under head coach P.J. Fleck(2023 Quick Lane, 2022 Pinstripe, 2021 Guaranteed Rate, 2020 Outback, 2018 Quick Lane). The seven-game bowl winning streak is the longest active streak in the country, excluding national championship game appearances (see chart at bottom of page). With five bowl wins, Fleck already has the most in Gophers history, while the other 34 coaches in program history have combined for seven bowl wins. Fleck's six bowl game appearances will rank second in team annals.

3. Minnesota is heading to the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the first time in program history. It will be the 15th different bowl game the Gophers have appeared in, and Virginia Tech will be the 21st different bowl opponent. Taking place on Jan. 3, it is slated to be the latest date for a Gopher football game ever, surpassing the 1961 Rose Bowl, which was played on Jan. 2. It'll be the fifth all-time game in January, along with the 1962 Rose Bowl, 2015 Citrus Bowl and 2020 Outback Bowl, all of which were played on Jan. 1, plus the aforementioned 1961 Rose Bowl. The Gophers are 2-2 all-time in the month of January. In addition, it'll be just the second contest ever played in the state of North Carolina for the Gophers, joining a road game at the University of North Carolina last season.

4. Aireontae Ersery has been named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, as well as a Second Team All-American. He is one of the highest rated lineman in the nation according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Entering the bowl season, Ersery was the No. 3 graded offensive lineman overall in the Big Ten and No. 18 among FBS tackles. According to PFF, Ersery gave up just one sack and one quarterback hit in 398 opportunities this season. Ersery, who has started the last 38 games of his Minnesota career at left tackle, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. He is the second Gopher to be recognized as the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, joining Greg Eslinger, who took home the honor in 2005. Ersery is the 12th Gopher ever to receive an "Of the Year" award from the Big Ten and the fifth to play for head coach P.J. Fleck, joining Antoine Winfield Jr. (2019 Defensive Back of the Year), Rashod Bateman (2019 Wide Receiver of the Year), Mohamed Ibrahim (2020 Running Back of the Year) and Dragan Kesich (2023 Kicker of the Year).

5. The 2024 campaign is the eighth for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where his record stands at 57-39. He is fourth in program history in Big Ten wins (34) and is fifth in overall wins and games coached (96). Fleck's .594 win percentage is third best among Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, '45-50). In his 12th season overall as a college head coach, Fleck is 87-61 (.588).