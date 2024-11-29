Minnesota vs. Wake Forest: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday afternoon to the Wichita State Shockers by taking on the ACC's Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Deamon Deacons enter Friday afternoon with a 6-2 record after a 75-58 loss to No. 18 Florida on Wednesday. It is the Demon Deacons' second loss in their last four games, also recently losing to Xavier.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Wake Forest
WHEN: Thursday, November 29, 2024, 12:00 ap.m. CT
WHERE: State Farm Field House (Orlando, FL)
TELEVISION: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp, Daymeon Fishback analyst)
RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Tanner Hoops, Al Nolen)
Series History
This will be the eighth time the Gophers have ever played Wake Forest but the first time since 2014 when the Goperhs came out on top 84-69.
