Published Nov 29, 2024
Minnesota vs. Wake Forest: Preview, How to watch, and more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday afternoon to the Wichita State Shockers by taking on the ACC's Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Deamon Deacons enter Friday afternoon with a 6-2 record after a 75-58 loss to No. 18 Florida on Wednesday. It is the Demon Deacons' second loss in their last four games, also recently losing to Xavier.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Advertisement

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Wake Forest

WHEN: Thursday, November 29, 2024, 12:00 ap.m. CT

WHERE: State Farm Field House (Orlando, FL)

TELEVISION: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp, Daymeon Fishback analyst)

RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Tanner Hoops, Al Nolen)

Series History

This will be the eighth time the Gophers have ever played Wake Forest but the first time since 2014 when the Goperhs came out on top 84-69.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
MinnesotaRankingWake Forest

91

KenPom

86

89

ESPN BPI

81

105

Haslametrics

92

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Does not reflect Thursday's games
MinnesotaSTATWake Forest

64.0

Points Per Game

83.4

49.2%

FG %

45.9%

30.8%

3-Pt FG %

29.7%

63.0%

FT %

76.1%

0.985

Off. Efficiency

1.092

35.0

Rebounds per game

40.2

10.5

Off. Rebounds per game

8.8

24.5

Def. Rebounds per game

30.4

5.3

Steals per game

9.0

5.2

Blocks per game

4.0

15.0

Assists per game

13.2

1.412

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.435

57.2

Opponent Points per game

72.2

0.880

Defensive Efficiency

0.929

65.0

Tempo

76.4

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

PROJECTED LINEUPS
MinnesotaPOSWake Forest

Brennan Rigsby

G

Hunter Sallis

Femi Odukale

G

Cameron Hildreth

Le'Cye Patterson

G

Davin Cosby

Frank Mithcell

F

Tre'Von Spillers

Dawson Garcia

F/C

Efton Reid III

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation