Minnesota vs. Wake Forest: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday afternoon to the Wichita State Shockers by taking on the ACC's Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Deamon Deacons enter Friday afternoon with a 6-2 record after a 75-58 loss to No. 18 Florida on Wednesday. It is the Demon Deacons' second loss in their last four games, also recently losing to Xavier.