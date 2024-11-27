Published Nov 27, 2024
Minnesota vs. Wichita State: Preview, How to watch, and more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

For the first time this season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing away from Williams Arena as they travel to Orlando, Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House in Orlando.

The Gophers are one of four teams in the invitational joining the Florida Gators, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Wichita State Shockers. It will be the Gophers' third time playing in the invitational that was previously named the Old Spice Classic in 2006 and 2011.

The Gophers last played earlier this week against Central Michigan, surviving an upset scare from the Chippewas winning 68-65. The Gophers ended their six-game homestand with a 5-1 record and winners of three straight after dropping a matchup to North Texas earlier this week.

Wichita State enters Thursday's game with a perfect 5-0 record; picking up wins over Western Kentucky, Montana State, Northern Iowa, Monmouth, and Saint Louis.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Wichita State

WHEN: Thursday, November 28, 2024, 11:00 a.m. CT

WHERE: State Farm Field House (Orlando, FL)

TELEVISION: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp, Daymeon Fishback analyst)

RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Tanner Hoops, Al Nolen)

SIRIUS: Sirius XM 392

Series History

This will be the fifth time at Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off against the Wichita State Shockers. The Gophers trail the all-time series 1-3.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingWichita State

90

KenPom

72

80

ESPN BPI

86

102

Haslametrics

92

Not available

NET

Not available

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATWichita State

64.0

Points Per Game

83.4

49.2%

FG %

45.9%

30.8%

3-Pt FG %

29.7%

63.0%

FT %

76.1%

0.985

Off. Efficiency

1.092

35.0

Rebounds per game

40.2

10.5

Off. Rebounds per game

8.8

24.5

Def. Rebounds per game

30.4

5.3

Steals per game

9.0

5.2

Blocks per game

4.0

15.0

Assists per game

13.2

1.412

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.435

57.2

Opponent Points per game

72.2

0.880

Defensive Efficiency

0.929

65.0

Tempo

76.4

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSWichita State

Brennan Rigsby

G

Harlond Beverly

Femi Odukale

G

Bijan Cortes

Le'Cye Patterson

G

Justin Hill

Frank Mithcell

F

Corey Washington

Dawson Garcia

F/C

Quincy Ballard

