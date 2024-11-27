Minnesota vs. Wichita State: Preview, How to watch, and more

For the first time this season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing away from Williams Arena as they travel to Orlando, Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House in Orlando.

The Gophers are one of four teams in the invitational joining the Florida Gators, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Wichita State Shockers. It will be the Gophers' third time playing in the invitational that was previously named the Old Spice Classic in 2006 and 2011.

The Gophers last played earlier this week against Central Michigan, surviving an upset scare from the Chippewas winning 68-65. The Gophers ended their six-game homestand with a 5-1 record and winners of three straight after dropping a matchup to North Texas earlier this week.