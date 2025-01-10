Minnesota vs Wisconsin: Can Gophers find success in first road game of '25?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in desperate need of a conference win as they enter Friday evening with an 8-7 overall record including 0-4 in conference play.
Last time out earlier this week against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Gophers agonizingly lost 89-88 in double overtime. The Gophers severely struggled throughout the game at the free throw line, making just 44% of their attempts. It was by far their best performance to date in conference play this season but with the same end result, there were no moral victories for the Gophers.
On the other end of the court on Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to improve to 13-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. They currently sit in seventh place in the Big Ten. The Badgers enter the game with a four game winning streak including wins over Iowa and Rutgers after losing three straight in early December to Michigan, Marquette, and Illinois.
WHEN: Friday, January 10, 2025 - 6:02 p.m. CT
WHERE: Kohls Center (Madison, Wisconsin)
TELEVISION: Peacock (Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst)
RADIO: KTLK 1130 AM/103.5 FM Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Series History
This will be the 203rd meeting all-time between the two programs. Through the first 202 games, it has been a closely fought battle with Wisconsin holding a 104-98 advantage. The Badgers, however, have had much greater success at home against the Gophers with a 63-34 record.
