Minnesota vs Wisconsin: Can Gophers find success in first road game of '25?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in desperate need of a conference win as they enter Friday evening with an 8-7 overall record including 0-4 in conference play.

Last time out earlier this week against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Gophers agonizingly lost 89-88 in double overtime. The Gophers severely struggled throughout the game at the free throw line, making just 44% of their attempts. It was by far their best performance to date in conference play this season but with the same end result, there were no moral victories for the Gophers.