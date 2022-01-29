Minnesota vs Wisconsin: Three Keys To The Game

Minnesota is coming up on one of their biggest games of the season this weekend, as they travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Ohio State, here are three keys to the game if the Gophers hope to come away with a win.

Sean Sutherlin drives to the basket (Photo: Kelly Hagenson/Minnesota Athletics)

Eric Curry's Return?

From what I have been hearing, it seems that Curry is still a day-to-day decision, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens there. But if he is back and is playing the way that he was before the injury, that will be huge for Minnesota. His leadership and experience alone is a huge plus, because he's been in these big game situations on the road before that most of this team hasn't (at this level at least). Outside of that, he's likely the team's best rebounder, and since they already struggle in that aspect of the game, his presence on the glass is huge. Wisconsin doesn't have a dominant post player like they have been known for over the past 10 years, so Curry would also have a chance to limit them in paint scoring, and go back the other way with some buckets of his own.

Take High Percentage Looks

I don't know what it is, but there's just something off about the Kohl Center rims. Every time I watch a game there, shots just seem to come off the rim harder, and there's almost no such thing as a friendly bounce there. Because of that, it's more important than ever for Minnesota to be working the ball around for clean looks, because there shots will have to be as accurate as can be. Obviously is Payton Willis or Jamison Battle gets into a rhythm I wouldn't have a problem with a couple of "heat checks", but until they get going, Minnesota needs to work the ball around for clean looks or shots in the paint.

Go At The Freshman