Minnesota vs. Yale: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from their first setback of the 2024-25 season on Saturday afternoon when they face the Yale Bulldogs.
Yale enters this weekend with a 2-2 record, picking up wins over Quinnipiac and Emerson while dropping games to Illinois-Chicago and Purdue as well. The Bulldogs this season are hoping to make a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Overall, the Bulldogs have made the tournament four times in the last decade under head coach James Jones who is in his 25th season with the program.
Here's a closer look at Saturday's matchup.
Series History
Minnesota and Yale have played each other three times all-time but this will be the first meeting between the two programs since a 95-54 win for the Gophers in 1980. The Gophers have won each of the three previous matchups with games also being played in 1902 and 1957.
