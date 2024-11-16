Published Nov 16, 2024
Minnesota vs. Yale: Preview, How to watch, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from their first setback of the 2024-25 season on Saturday afternoon when they face the Yale Bulldogs.

Yale enters this weekend with a 2-2 record, picking up wins over Quinnipiac and Emerson while dropping games to Illinois-Chicago and Purdue as well. The Bulldogs this season are hoping to make a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Overall, the Bulldogs have made the tournament four times in the last decade under head coach James Jones who is in his 25th season with the program.

Here's a closer look at Saturday's matchup.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Yale:

WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2024 - 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Williams Arena

TELEVISION: BTN

STREAMING: B1G+

RADIO: KFAN AM/100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SIRIUS: Sirius XM App


SPREAD: Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite over Yale with the over/under set at 138.5 points.


Series History

Minnesota and Yale have played each other three times all-time but this will be the first meeting between the two programs since a 95-54 win for the Gophers in 1980. The Gophers have won each of the three previous matchups with games also being played in 1902 and 1957.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingYale

74

KenPom

104

76

ESPN BPI

98

91

Haslametrics

100

Not available

NET

Not available

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATYale

66.3

Points Per Game

87.8

45.2%

FG %

50.8%

34.5%

3-Pt FG %

39.4%

60.0%

FT %

66.7%

1.001

Off. Efficiency

1.102

35.0

Rebounds per game

40.0

10.3

Off. Rebounds per game

12.8

24.7

Def. Rebounds per game

27.3

5.3

Steals per game

5.5

5.3

Blocks per game

4.5

16.0

Assists per game

21.3

1.412

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.293

71.9

Opponent Points per game

72.8

0.880

Defensive Efficiency

1.076

68.6

Tempo

65.2

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSYale

Brennan Rigsby

G

John Poulakidas

Femi Odukale

G

Yassine Gharram

Le'Cye Patterson

G

Casey Simmons

Dawson Garcia

F

Nick Townsend

Parker Fox

F/C

Samson Aletan

============================

