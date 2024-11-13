Minnesota walk-on DB Jordan Greenhow enters transfer portal

Minnesota walk-on defensive back Jordan Greenhow has entered the transfer portal, Gophers Nation can confirm. The Glen Allen, Virginia native leaves the program after three seasons.

Greenhow came to Minneapolis as a walk-on as part of the Gophers 2022 recruiting class. He did not see any action in the 2022 or 2023 seasons as a true or redshirt freshman and has not played for the Gophers in 2024.

The Virginia native is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career at his next destination.