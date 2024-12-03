Published Dec 3, 2024
Minnesota walk-on RB Zander Rockow to enter the transfer portal
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota walk-on running back Zander Rockow is the latest Gopher to enter the transfer portal. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native joined the Gophers as part of their 2023 recruiting class as a walk-on.

During his two seasons with the program, Rockow did not see the field for the Gophers. Rockow si the eighth Gopher to enter the transfer portal since October.

GOPHERS ENTERING THE TRANSFER PORTAL
POSITIONPLAYERDATE

CB

Craig McDonald

10/15/24

CB

Jordan Greenhow

11/13/24

LS

Ryan Algrim

12/2/24

DT

Luther McCoy

12/2/24

DE

Hayden Schwartz

12/2/24

DL

Jack Hawkinson

12/2/24

RB

Sieh Bangura

12/2/24

RB

Zander Rockow

12/3/24

