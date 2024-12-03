Minnesota walk-on RB Zander Rockow to enter the transfer portal

Minnesota walk-on running back Zander Rockow is the latest Gopher to enter the transfer portal. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native joined the Gophers as part of their 2023 recruiting class as a walk-on.
During his two seasons with the program, Rockow did not see the field for the Gophers. Rockow si the eighth Gopher to enter the transfer portal since October.
