Minnesota wins exhibition 73-48
Minnesota made its long awaited return to the Barn on Monday night in exhibition action. The Gophers gave a preview to their fans with a 73-48 win over Southwest Minnesota State. The outcome was ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news