Minnesota WR TJ McWilliams enters transfer portal

Minnesota redshirt freshman T.J. McWilliams has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Golden Gophers. The Indianapolis, Indiana native played in two games during his career with the program but did not record any stats.

McWilliams was a three-star prospect by Rivals in the 2023 recruiting cycle and a U.S. Army All-American Bowl participant. A former Purdue commitment, McWilliams also held offers from Eastern Michigan and West Virginia.

Notably, McWilliams departure comes after the Gophers added three wide receivers to their roster this month from the transfer portal in Miami (OH)'s Javon Tracy, UCLA's Logan Loya, and Nebraska's Malachi Coleman. Both Tracy and Coleman have multiple years of eligibility.