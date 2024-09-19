Minnesota wrestling adds former Hawkeye Michael Kemerer to staff

The Pennsylvania native was a five-time All-American and an NCAA Finalist in 2021 while finishing with a career record of 100-12 including 45-0 against unranked opponents.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling program had a major staff addition on Wednesday as former Iowa Hawkeye great Michael Kemerer has joined Brandon Eggum's staff.

Kemerer comes to the Twin Cities after spending the past year as an assistant coach at Borwn University. He also was a resident athlete at Spartan Combat RTC out of Itaca New York.

"I am excited for the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Minnesota wrestling program," Kemerer said in a Minnesota press release. "I am looking forward to working alongside the rest of the staff to help our guys achieve their goals."

"Having Michael Kemerer join our coaching staff is a huge addition to our program," Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum said. "His technical expertise, leadership, emphasis on culture and personal connections with our athletes will make a significant impact. With his background as a high-level competitor, he's uniquely equipped to help our wrestlers excel both on and off the mat."

The Gophers are coming off a strong 2023-24 campaign in which they went 11-2 overall including 6-2 in conference play. A pair of Gophers earned All-American honors in Isaiah Salazar (184) and Vance Vombaur (133). Salazar also won a Big Ten Championship at 184 pounds.

The Gophers 2024-25 season gets underway on November 9 at the Appalachian State Mountaineer Invite which will also feature North Dakota State and Bucknell. Other non-conference matchups include South Dakota, North Dakota State, and Campbell in the Daktronics Open as well as a trip to Sorthern Illinois University Edwardsville as part of the Cougars Classic