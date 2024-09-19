Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Minnesota wrestling adds former Hawkeye Michael Kemerer to staff
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
The Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling program had a major staff addition on Wednesday as former Iowa Hawkeye great Michael Kemerer has joined Brandon Eggum's staff.

The Pennsylvania native was a five-time All-American and an NCAA Finalist in 2021 while finishing with a career record of 100-12 including 45-0 against unranked opponents.

Kemerer comes to the Twin Cities after spending the past year as an assistant coach at Borwn University. He also was a resident athlete at Spartan Combat RTC out of Itaca New York.

"I am excited for the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Minnesota wrestling program," Kemerer said in a Minnesota press release. "I am looking forward to working alongside the rest of the staff to help our guys achieve their goals."

"Having Michael Kemerer join our coaching staff is a huge addition to our program," Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum said. "His technical expertise, leadership, emphasis on culture and personal connections with our athletes will make a significant impact. With his background as a high-level competitor, he's uniquely equipped to help our wrestlers excel both on and off the mat."

The Gophers are coming off a strong 2023-24 campaign in which they went 11-2 overall including 6-2 in conference play. A pair of Gophers earned All-American honors in Isaiah Salazar (184) and Vance Vombaur (133). Salazar also won a Big Ten Championship at 184 pounds.

The Gophers 2024-25 season gets underway on November 9 at the Appalachian State Mountaineer Invite which will also feature North Dakota State and Bucknell. Other non-conference matchups include South Dakota, North Dakota State, and Campbell in the Daktronics Open as well as a trip to Sorthern Illinois University Edwardsville as part of the Cougars Classic

