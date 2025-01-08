Minnseota hosting Oklahoma State LB transfer Jeff Roberson

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Jeff Roberson according to reports. Gophers Nation has messages out to sources looking to confirm Roberson's visit but at the time of publishing had not received any confirmation back.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker is coming off a season with the Cowboys in which he totaled 670 total snaps according to Pro Football Focus after only playing 95 snaps over the course of the 2021 and 2023 seasons. He graded out around the average to slightly above average mark on PFF across the board with his best grades coming in pass coverage and tackling.

with those 670 snaps, Roberson recorded 58 tackles including nine tackles for loss and three sacks this fall for Oklahoma State. He also had one interception.

The Gophers this offseason have said goodbye to multiple linebackers with Cody Lindenberg headed to the NFL while Tyler Stolsky entered the transfer portal and transferred to FAU. Roberson would be in part an attempt to help replace the hole left by Lindenberg who had 94 tackles including five tackles for a loss this fall.