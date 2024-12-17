Minnesota WR Kristen Hoskins enters transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kristen Hoskins has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Hoskins is the 12th Gopher to enter the protal since it opened on December 9.

The former three-star prospect out of Alexandria High School chose the Gophers over Iowa State. Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, North Dakota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota all also showed interest in Hoskins.

During his three years with the Gophers, Hoskins played a total of four snaps on offense including two snaps this season against Maryland.