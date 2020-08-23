After nearly a three month drought, the Minnesota Golden Gophers landed their newest commitment on Sunday in D'Iberville (Miss.) cornerback Justin Walley .

The three-star prospect released a Top 4 back on July 30th and chose the Gophers over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Baylor - his other finalists.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect picked up an offer from Minnesota cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes on July 9th and the coaching staff have been working ever since.

"Coach (P.J.) Fleck and the coaching staff made an amazing impression on me," Walley said of his commitment. "I just love the way that they conduct the program."

"I called Coach (Paul) Haynes first and he was very excited and was telling me that they were glad that I chose them. Then he called Coach Fleck and then he called me."

As a junior, Walley totaled 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, had seven forced fumbles while earning first-team, all-state and district defensive MVP honors.

"They love how versatile and athletic I am and they say I’ll be a great fit for cornerback."

Walley was also a threat offensively, where he carried the ball 26 times for 348 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He also played wide receiver and was a significant contributor in the return game as well.

He becomes the 16th overall commitment for the Gophers in the 2021 recruiting class and fourth defensive back pledge - joining Darius Green, Avante Dickerson, and Steven Ortiz.

The Gophers class is currently ranked 26th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten.