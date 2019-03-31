2020 Kimberly (Wis.) tight end Mitchell Bartol currently holds offers from eight MAC schools as well as interest from several power five programs. One of those programs, Minnesota, he visited this weekend. TGR caught up with him and he broke down his time on campus.

"We first got to go and watch one of their spring practices and then had lunch after," Bartol told TGR. "We then went to the stadium and walked out on the field and went into the locker room for a photo shoot. After that, we toured the rest of their facilities and were introduced to the entire coaching staff. At the end we were able to talk with our position coaches for a while."

The position meeting was one part of the visit that Bartol enjoyed. Minnesota's staff will continue to keep an eye on the tight end.

"It went well, they discussed how they want their tight ends to be versatile and that’s what they are looking for when recruiting. They said they're going to keep recruiting me this spring."

Coach Fleck and Minnesota have done a good job of selling the culture to the Wisconsin prospect.

"What stood out the most was the culture of the program and the passion from the coaches and players. They seem like they have a great thing going on there and I hope I can have the chance to be apart of it."

He told Minnesota Rivals that he's looking for a school with good academics, a good football program, and wants a place that feels like home.