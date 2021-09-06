Mohamed Ibrahim to have season-ending surgery

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck opened Monday's press conference with the news that running back Mohamed Ibrahim will have season-ending surgery from a lower left leg injury suffered at the end of the third quarter of Thursday night's 45-31 loss to Ohio State.

Ibrahim rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns before exiting Thursday's game.

During the 2020 season, Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in just seven games. He was named Big Ten running back of the year and earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was an AP Third-Team All-American.

During his career at Minnesota, Ibrahim has rushed 3,003 yards and 33 touchdowns.