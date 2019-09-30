The Big Ten recognized Tanner Morgan and Jacob Herbers today with weekly honors after Minnesota's 38-31 victory at Purdue.

Morgan was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Herbers was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Morgan completed 21-of-22 passes against the Boilermakers and his 95.45 completion percentage is the highest in the history of the Big Ten for anyone who has attempted 13 or more passes in a game.

Morgan set career highs in completions (21), yards (396) and touchdowns (4) on Saturday. His 396 yards are tied for the seventh-most in school history and are the most by a Minnesota quarterback since Adam Weber threw for 416 yards in a win against Michigan State in 2009.

Herbers punted four times at Purdue and averaged 41.3 yards. He also pinned the Boilermakers at their 1 and 2-yard line with elite effort from all involved. Minnesota has not allowed a punt return yard on 14 punts this year and has held teams to negative three punt return yards in its last 16 games.

Morgan and Herbers are the third and fourth Gophers to be honored by the conference this year. Antoine Winfield Jr. was recognized as Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 9, while Tyler Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 16. Minnesota set a school record last year when it had eight players named a Big Ten Player of the Week.

Minnesota is 4-0 for the first time since 2013 and the Gophers are 1-0 in the Big Ten for the since time since 2014. Minnesota is now 8-2 in its last 10 games and has won six straight games dating back to last season. The last time the Gophers won six straight games was during the 2003-04 seasons. Minnesota ended 2003 with a win and then won the first five games of the 2004 season.

The Gophers have also won four straight games away from home, which is something they last accomplished during the 2002-03 seasons. Minnesota won its bowl game in 2002 and then won its first three games away from home in 2003.