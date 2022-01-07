 Minnesota Golden Gophers Football - Multiple Minnesota football players featured in All-Star games
Multiple Minnesota football players featured in All-Star games

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Multiple Minnesota football players will be featured among several all-star games in which graduating seniors and various players are selected to in hopes of advancing to the NFL.

TGR takes a look at each showcase game and which Gophers will be featured.

2022 HULA BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Jan. 15th, 2022

KICKOFF: Noon EST

LOCATION: Bounce House Stadium (Orlando, FL)

2022 EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Feb. 3rd, 2022

KICKOFF: 8pm EST

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

2022 REESE'S SENIOR BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Feb. 5th, 2022

KICKOFF: 1:30pm EST

LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)

{{ article.author_name }}