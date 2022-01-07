Multiple Minnesota football players featured in All-Star games
Multiple Minnesota football players will be featured among several all-star games in which graduating seniors and various players are selected to in hopes of advancing to the NFL.
TGR takes a look at each showcase game and which Gophers will be featured.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Jan. 15th, 2022
KICKOFF: Noon EST
LOCATION: Bounce House Stadium (Orlando, FL)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Feb. 3rd, 2022
KICKOFF: 8pm EST
LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Feb. 5th, 2022
KICKOFF: 1:30pm EST
LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)
============================
