Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 22:41:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Murphy has a phenomenal night as Minnesota squeaks by

Ni7i0aiuanc9ajqbstv8
Jordan Murphy
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota started out slowly, fell behind by as much as eleven in the second half, and didn’t take its first lead until 9:17 left in the game. But a foul shot by Dupree McBrayer in the final 2:7 se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}