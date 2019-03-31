2020 Nazareth Academy (Ill.) linebacker Robert Gurley visited Minnesota for Junior Day and spoke with Minnesota Rivals about his time on campus.

"After check-in, the assistant Coaches showed us around their academic facility for the football team. It really stuck out that we started with academics, that was a plus for me. Next they took our measurements, then we watched the team practice in their indoor facility. When lunch started, I was asked to stay back to speak with the Head Coach and it was an honor to meet Coach Fleck."

The football attributes that were highlighted on the visit were important to Gurley, but what may have stuck out the most was the focus they placed on academics as well.

"After lunch we visited the stadium and watched a video on the Jumbotron about the Minnesota culture and football. We went to the locker room for pictures, then their game plan room where we were introduced to all of the elite coaches and met with our specific position coach. We toured more of their facility then went back to the game plan room where the academic advisers talked to us about how they help the players and how academically accomplished the program is. They talked about how they had a team average cumulative GPA of a 3.2, their academic scholars, All-Americans and how 93% of their football players graduate with degrees."

The visit was closed out by the Gophers head ball coach explaining the culture they have in the Minnesota football program.

"Coach Fleck came in and talked all about the Minnesota Football Culture. It was an eventful and informative day. I had a great time!"

There was a lot that stuck out to Gurley, but one area that Minnesota impressed the most was with the quality of their coaching staff.

"I enjoyed the entire visit. The two things that stood out to me were the academic accomplishments of the program and their elite coaching staff. Coach Fleck explained how talented the staff was and highlighted each one of the coach’s accomplishments. He stated how they could easily be head coaches anywhere else and how some were head coaches before coming to Minnesota, but they saw the vision and embraced the culture and became part of an elite team."

He has begun a relationship with Coach Callahan, and says that he will be back to visit and camp at Minnesota in June. He's currently hearing from Illinois State, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Western Michigan along with several Ivy League schools.