NC Central DB Jaylen Bowden commits to Minnesota

Bowden joins Illinois State defensive end transfer Steven Curtis, who committed to the Gophers on Sunday morning. The FCS transfer is the fourth transfer commitment for the Gophers this transport portal window which open on December 9.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their second commitment of the morning in North Carolina Central defensive back, Jaylen Bowden.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bowden just finished up his sophomore season at NC Central. After a true freshman season in which he played in 10 games record in four tackles Bowden had 19 tackles eight past deflections, add one interception this fall in 10 games played.

“First, I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Bowden said in his announcement tweet. “Huge thanks to my family, my coaches at Mallard Creek and NCCU, and Coach Fleck, Coach Monroe, and Coach Hetherman for believing in me. With that being said, I’m 100% committed to the University of Minnesota!”

About it will join a Minnesota cornerback room in 2025 that is set to lose two keys starters in Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson. They will return, however, key contributors Jaionte McMillan and Za’Quan Bryan next season.

Notably, Bowden at 6-foot-2 and just 155 pounds Bowden will have to add some weight before he sees the field with the Gophers.