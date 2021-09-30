New 2022 OL target Matthew McCoy has family ties to the Gophers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!St. Johns (FL) offensive tackle Matthew McCoy has seen his recruitment absolutely take off, picking up nearly 10 offers in the last wee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news