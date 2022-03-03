New DB target Zaquan Bryan intrigued with Minnesota offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota is hoping their success recruiting in the south continues, on Wednesday Benedictine Military School (Ga.) athlete Zaquan Bryan became their latest target in the state of Georgia.While the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news