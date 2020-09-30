TheGopherReport - New Gopher offers out to local 2022 recruits

Richard Pitino and the Gopher coaching staff has had a busy week of evaluating prospects, especially from those in the state of Minnesota. There are currently seven players in the Rivals150 for the 2022 class from the North Star state. After this week, all seven of them have an offer to play for their home University.

Damarion Watson-Saulsberry

On September 28, Totino-Grace and Grassroots Sizzle's Demarion Watson-Saulsberry received a call from Coach Pitino telling him that the Gophers would like to offer. Rivals National Analyst Eric Bossi scouted him this summer: "This summer with Grassroots Team Sizzle and at events like the Crossroads Elite Invitational, though, the forward has been able to establish himself as a legitimate prospect. He has a dangerous pull-up jumper, he goes to the rim, he rebounds, he runs the floor and plays a solid all-around game. He deserves to be in the conversation for the Rivals150 in his class." Watson-Saulsberry's only high-major offer as of right now is Missouri, but schools like Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota have reached out. He told Eric Bossi earlier this month that he grew up a Gophers fan.

Ahjany Lee