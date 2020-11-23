After the decommitment of Austin Barber, many wondered if Minnesota was going to try to land another offensive lineman in their 2021 class, and if so, from where?

On Sunday, those people got their answer as Coach Callahan and Minnesota extended an offer to 2021 Missoula (MT) offensive tackle Dylan Rollins. We take a closer look at him below.

