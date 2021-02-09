New Target Profile: Landen Livingston
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota recently extended an offer to Leo (Ind.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston. Here is more on the rising 2022 prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news