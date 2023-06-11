New York defensive tackle Jaylin Hicks has committed to Minnesota. The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Iona Prep announced his decision on Twitter shortly after wrapping up an official visit to the Gophers.

Hicks committed to Minnesota over offers from Boston College, UConn, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Temple, and Wake Forest.

The commitment from Hicks doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Prior to his official visit, TGR notes Hicks as someone that we had on commitment watch this weekend.

Hicks previously took an unofficial visit to the Gophers in the spring that set apart PJ Fleck’s from the rest. He also developed a strong relationship with deelfejaice line coach Wilson DeLattiboudere III. "Conversations with coach Debo are great," Hicks recently told TGR. "We like a lot of the same things like video games, movies, and tv shows. He loves the way I play ball and he always gives me tips to get better. Conversations between him and me come off as very natural and organic," he added.

He becomes the second player to commit to the Gophers this weekend, joking fellow New York native Samuel Madu.

MORE TO COME