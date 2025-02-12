NFL Draft: Three Gophers have received NFL Combine invites... so far

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

At least three Minnesota Golden Gophers will be at the NFL Combine at the end of the month. Minnesota defensive end Jah Joyner, quarterback Max Brosmer, and wide receiver Daniel Jackson have all received invites according to reports. They will not be the only Gophers in attendance as offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery will certaintly be invited while others such as linebacker Cody Lindenberg, defensive lineman Danny Striggow, and wide receiver Eliajh Spencer will also have good chances of receiving invites.

Both the invitations received by Max Brosmer and Jah Joyner were reported by Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News. Neither invitation is overly surprising.

Brosmer receiving an invitation is especially notable as the New Hampshire transfer who had a strong season for the Gophers this past fall looks to become the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since Craig Curry. The Georgia native is considered a potential late day three draft pick currently thanks to his 2024 campaign but also a strong week at the Shrine Bowl in Dallas last month.

Joyner is a more solidified candidate to be drafted come April though his stock varies quite widely with some mock drafts having him being drafted as high as the third round and others being drafted as low as the seventh round. Finally, Daniel Jackson's mother Dr. Jakyta Lawrie reported Daniels' invitation to the combine on Monday as well. One of the most prolific wide receivers in program history, Jackson's stock is a question mark currently, though being invited to the combine will be a great opportunity for Jackson to raise his stock for April.